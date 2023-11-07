Today's UEFA Champions League schedule has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those games is FC Barcelona taking on Shakhtar Donetsk.

Information on how to watch today's UEFA Champions League play is included for you.

UEFA Champions League Streaming Live Today

Watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona travels to take on Shakhtar Donetsk at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Paramount+ and ViX+ Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!

Favorite: FC Barcelona (-380)

FC Barcelona (-380) Underdog: Shakhtar Donetsk (+850)

Shakhtar Donetsk (+850) Draw: (+600)

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle United

Newcastle United travels to face Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Paramount+ and ViX+ Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!

Favorite: Borussia Dortmund (+160)

Borussia Dortmund (+160) Underdog: Newcastle United (+160)

Newcastle United (+160) Draw: (+265)

Watch AC Milan vs Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain makes the trip to face AC Milan at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Paramount+ and ViX+ Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!

Favorite: Paris Saint-Germain (+135)

Paris Saint-Germain (+135) Underdog: AC Milan (+195)

AC Milan (+195) Draw: (+265)

Watch FK Crvena Zvezda Belgrade vs RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig is on the road to match up with FK Crvena Zvezda Belgrade at Stadium Rajko Mitic in Belgrade.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Paramount+ and ViX+ Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!

Favorite: RB Leipzig (-180)

RB Leipzig (-180) Underdog: FK Crvena Zvezda Belgrade (+450)

FK Crvena Zvezda Belgrade (+450) Draw: (+370)

Watch FC Porto vs Royal Antwerp FC

Royal Antwerp FC journeys to take on FC Porto at Estadio do Dragao in Porto.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Paramount+ and ViX+ Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!

Favorite: FC Porto (-275)

FC Porto (-275) Underdog: Royal Antwerp FC (+750)

Royal Antwerp FC (+750) Draw: (+425)

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Celtic

Celtic travels to match up with Atletico Madrid at Civitas Metropolitano in Madrid.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Atletico Madrid (-330)

Atletico Madrid (-330) Underdog: Celtic (+850)

Celtic (+850) Draw: (+500)

Watch Lazio vs Feyenoord Rotterdam

Feyenoord Rotterdam travels to take on Lazio at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Paramount+ and ViX+ Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!

Favorite: Lazio (+155)

Lazio (+155) Underdog: Feyenoord Rotterdam (+170)

Feyenoord Rotterdam (+170) Draw: (+260)

Watch Manchester City vs Young Boys

Young Boys is on the road to take on Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Paramount+ and ViX+ Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!

Favorite: Manchester City (-1600)

Manchester City (-1600) Underdog: Young Boys (+2800)

Young Boys (+2800) Draw: (+1400)

