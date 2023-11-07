How to Watch UMass vs. Albany (NY) on TV or Live Stream - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The UMass Minutemen (0-0) face the Albany (NY) Great Danes (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
UMass vs. Albany (NY) Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts
- TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UMass Stats Insights
- The Minutemen made 41.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 7.6 percentage points lower than the Great Danes allowed to their opponents (49.1%).
- UMass went 3-1 when it shot higher than 49.1% from the field.
- The Minutemen were the 32nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Great Danes finished 266th.
- Last year, the Minutemen recorded 5.4 fewer points per game (69.8) than the Great Danes gave up (75.2).
- UMass had a 5-4 record last season when scoring more than 75.2 points.
UMass Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively UMass performed better in home games last year, putting up 75.9 points per game, compared to 68.2 per game on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Minutemen gave up 72.6 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 74.7.
- UMass drained 6.3 treys per game with a 34.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 3.4% points better than it averaged in road games (6.1 threes per game, 31.5% three-point percentage).
UMass Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Albany (NY)
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
|11/13/2023
|Quinnipiac
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
|11/17/2023
|Harvard
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
