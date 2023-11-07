The UMass Minutemen (0-0) face the Albany (NY) Great Danes (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UMass vs. Albany (NY) Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts TV: NESN

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UMass Stats Insights

The Minutemen made 41.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 7.6 percentage points lower than the Great Danes allowed to their opponents (49.1%).

UMass went 3-1 when it shot higher than 49.1% from the field.

The Minutemen were the 32nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Great Danes finished 266th.

Last year, the Minutemen recorded 5.4 fewer points per game (69.8) than the Great Danes gave up (75.2).

UMass had a 5-4 record last season when scoring more than 75.2 points.

UMass Home & Away Comparison

Offensively UMass performed better in home games last year, putting up 75.9 points per game, compared to 68.2 per game on the road.

In 2022-23, the Minutemen gave up 72.6 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 74.7.

UMass drained 6.3 treys per game with a 34.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 3.4% points better than it averaged in road games (6.1 threes per game, 31.5% three-point percentage).

UMass Upcoming Schedule