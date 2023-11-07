The Albany (NY) Great Danes go up against the UMass Minutemen at William D. Mullins Center on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UMass vs. Albany (NY) matchup.

UMass vs. Albany (NY) Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UMass vs. Albany (NY) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UMass Moneyline Albany (NY) Moneyline BetMGM UMass (-9.5) 146.5 -450 +350

UMass vs. Albany (NY) Betting Trends (2022-23)

UMass won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

The Minutemen and their opponents combined to go over the point total 13 out of 29 times last season.

Albany (NY) covered eight times in 24 games with a spread last season.

Last season, 17 of the Great Danes' games hit the over.

