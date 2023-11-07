Tuesday's game between the UMass Minutemen (0-0) and the Albany (NY) Great Danes (0-0) at William D. Mullins Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-64 and heavily favors UMass to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 7.

The game has no line set.

UMass vs. Albany (NY) Game Info & Odds

UMass vs. Albany (NY) Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass 78, Albany (NY) 64

Spread & Total Prediction for UMass vs. Albany (NY)

Computer Predicted Spread: UMass (-13.3)

UMass (-13.3) Computer Predicted Total: 141.9

UMass Performance Insights

On offense, UMass was the 216th-ranked squad in the nation (69.8 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 221st (71.4 points allowed per game).

The Minutemen were 32nd in college basketball in rebounds per game (34.9) and 143rd in rebounds conceded (30.6) last year.

At 13.6 assists per game last year, UMass was 136th in the country.

Last season, the Minutemen were 320th in the nation in 3-point makes (5.9 per game) and 254th in 3-point percentage (32.8%).

UMass was 252nd in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (7.8 per game) and 128th in 3-point percentage defensively (33.1%) last season.

UMass attempted 70.3% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 29.7% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 76.5% of UMass' baskets were 2-pointers, and 23.5% were 3-pointers.

