On Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center, the Philadelphia 76ers (5-1) will try to build on a five-game winning run when hosting the Boston Celtics (5-1). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and NBCS-BOS.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH and NBCS-BOS

NBCS-PH and NBCS-BOS Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline 76ers Moneyline BetMGM Celtics (-1.5) 226.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Celtics (-1.5) 226 -118 +100 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Celtics outscore opponents by 14.5 points per game (scoring 123.5 points per game to rank second in the league while allowing 109.0 per contest to rank eighth in the NBA) and have a +87 scoring differential overall.

The 76ers have a +79 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.2 points per game. They're putting up 121.5 points per game, fourth in the league, and are giving up 108.3 per contest to rank sixth in the NBA.

These two teams rack up a combined 245 points per game, 18.5 more points than this matchup's point total.

Combined, these teams surrender 217.3 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Boston has put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Philadelphia has covered six times in six chances against the spread this year.

Celtics and 76ers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +350 +145 - 76ers +3000 +1100 -

