The Philadelphia 76ers (5-1) are just 2.5-point underdogs as they look to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the Boston Celtics (5-1) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and NBCS-BOS.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH and NBCS-BOS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 117 - 76ers 114

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 2.5)

Celtics (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-2.8)

Celtics (-2.8) Pick OU: Over (228.5)



Over (228.5) Computer Predicted Total: 231.2

The 76ers sport a 6-0-0 ATS record this season compared to the 4-2-0 mark from the Celtics.

Philadelphia covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Boston covers as a favorite of 2.5 or more (66.7%).

Boston's games have gone over the total 83.3% of the time this season (five out of six), which is more often than Philadelphia's games have (four out of six).

The Celtics have an .833 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (5-1) this season while the 76ers have a .000 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (0-1).

Celtics Performance Insights

The Celtics are allowing 109 points per game this year (eighth-ranked in NBA), but they've really played well on offense, posting 123.5 points per game (second-best).

Boston is allowing 41.7 boards per game this year (sixth-ranked in NBA), but it has provided a lift by pulling down 50.7 rebounds per contest (best).

Looking at assists, the Celtics are putting up only 23 assists per game (fifth-worst in league).

Boston ranks third-worst in the NBA with 12.2 forced turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it is averaging 13.8 turnovers per game (10th-ranked in league).

The Celtics are top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking fourth-best in the league with 15.5 threes per game. Meanwhile, they rank 11th with a 37.2% shooting percentage from downtown.

