The Philadelphia 76ers (5-1) are 1.5-point underdogs as they look to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Boston Celtics (5-1) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and NBCS-BOS. The matchup's point total is set at 226.5.

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: NBCS-PH and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -1.5 226.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • Boston's six games this season have gone over this contest's total of 226.5 points four times.
  • Boston's games this year have an average point total of 232.5, 6.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Celtics have a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Boston has entered the game as favorites six times this season and won five of those games.
  • This season, Boston has won five of its six games when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Celtics have a 54.5% chance to win.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 4 66.7% 123.5 245 109.0 217.3 226.0
76ers 2 33.3% 121.5 245 108.3 217.3 220.2

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics score 15.2 more points per game (123.5) than the 76ers give up (108.3).
  • When Boston puts up more than 108.3 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Celtics and 76ers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 4-2 4-2 5-1
76ers 6-0 1-0 4-2

Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights

Celtics 76ers
123.5
Points Scored (PG)
 121.5
2
NBA Rank (PPG)
 4
3-2
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 6-0
4-1
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 5-1
109.0
Points Allowed (PG)
 108.3
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 6
4-2
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 5-0
5-1
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 4-1

