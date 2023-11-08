The Philadelphia 76ers (5-1) will look to build on a five-game win streak when they host the Boston Celtics (5-1) on November 8, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the 76ers allow to opponents.

In games Boston shoots better than 44.5% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Celtics are the top rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at eighth.

The Celtics average 123.5 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 108.3 the 76ers give up.

Boston has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 108.3 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics posted 120.5 points per game in home games last year. In road games, they averaged 115.4 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Boston gave up 110.5 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it allowed 112.4.

At home, the Celtics sunk 0.4 more threes per game (16.2) than in away games (15.8). They also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to away from home (37.4%).

Celtics Injuries