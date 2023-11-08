Stephen Curry NBA Player Preview vs. the Nuggets - November 8
The Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry included, take the court versus the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.
Let's break down the prop bets available for Curry, using stats and trends to make good predictions.
Stephen Curry Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
- Points Prop: Over 28.5 (-111)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+106)
- Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-111)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 4.5 (-161)
Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Nuggets gave up 112.5 points per game last year, eighth in the NBA.
- On the glass, the Nuggets gave up 40.8 rebounds per contest last season, best in the league in that category.
- In terms of assists, the Nuggets gave up 25.7 per game last year, ranking them 15th in the league.
- In terms of three-point defense, the Nuggets were ranked third in the league last season, allowing 11.4 makes per contest.
Stephen Curry vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/2/2023
|37
|21
|3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2/2/2023
|33
|28
|5
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10/21/2022
|36
|34
|5
|4
|5
|0
|0
