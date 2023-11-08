The Toledo Rockets (8-1) square off against a fellow MAC opponent when they host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-5) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at the The Glass Bowl.

Toledo is totaling 431.7 yards per game on offense (39th in the FBS), and rank 31st on the other side of the ball, yielding 331.6 yards allowed per game. Eastern Michigan ranks 14th-worst in points per game (18.6), but it has been more effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 43rd in the FBS with 22.3 points surrendered per contest.

Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: The Glass Bowl

Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan Key Statistics

Toledo Eastern Michigan 431.7 (42nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 260.7 (132nd) 331.6 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.4 (71st) 227.2 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 101.3 (120th) 204.4 (94th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.3 (122nd) 15 (96th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (74th) 15 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (55th)

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn leads Toledo with 1,592 yards (176.9 ypg) on 131-of-207 passing with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also has 489 rushing yards on 89 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Peny Boone has racked up 990 yards on 136 carries while finding paydirt nine times.

Junior Vandeross III has hauled in 30 receptions for 406 yards (45.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Jerjuan Newton has put up a 394-yard season so far with nine touchdowns, reeling in 30 passes on 47 targets.

Anthony Torres has a total of 280 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 16 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith has 1,334 passing yards, or 148.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57.2% of his passes and has collected seven touchdowns with six interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 10.7 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Samson Evans is his team's leading rusher with 101 carries for 425 yards, or 47.2 per game. He's found the end zone eight times on the ground, as well.

Jaylon Jackson has racked up 382 yards (on 81 carries) with one touchdown, while also catching 18 passes for 200 yards and one touchdown.

Tanner Knue's 371 receiving yards (41.2 yards per game) are a team high. He has 37 receptions on 62 targets with three touchdowns.

JB Mitchell III has put up a 283-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 24 passes on 44 targets.

Hamze Elzayat's 18 catches (on 32 targets) have netted him 270 yards (30 ypg) and two touchdowns.

