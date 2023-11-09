Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Barnstable County, Massachusetts this week. Information on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be found below.

    • Barnstable County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School at Bourne High School

    • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 9
    • Location: Bourne, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pope John Paul II at Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9
    • Location: Bourne, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Monomoy Regional High School at Falmouth High School

    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Falmouth, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Nauset Regional High School at Apponequet Regional High School

    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Lakeville, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cape Cod Regional Technical High School at Franklin County Technical High School

    • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Turners Falls, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

