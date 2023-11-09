Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Barnstable County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Barnstable County, Massachusetts this week. Information on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Massachusetts This Week
Barnstable County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School at Bourne High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Bourne, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pope John Paul II at Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Bourne, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Monomoy Regional High School at Falmouth High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Falmouth, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nauset Regional High School at Apponequet Regional High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Lakeville, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cape Cod Regional Technical High School at Franklin County Technical High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Turners Falls, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.