The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Berkshire County, Massachusetts this week, we've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Massachusetts This Week

Berkshire County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Pittsfield High School at Agawam High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 9

6:00 PM ET on November 9 Location: Agawam, MA

Agawam, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

TBD at Monument Mountain Regional High School