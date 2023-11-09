Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Berkshire County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Berkshire County, Massachusetts this week, we've got what you need.
Berkshire County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Pittsfield High School at Agawam High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Agawam, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
TBD at Monument Mountain Regional High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Great Barrington, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
