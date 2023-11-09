Thursday's contest at Silvio O. Conte Forum has the Boston College Eagles (1-0) going head to head against the Harvard Crimson (0-1) at 6:00 PM ET (on November 9). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 86-64 win as our model heavily favors Boston College.

The Eagles enter this matchup on the heels of a 66-61 victory over Holy Cross on Monday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Boston College vs. Harvard Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Boston College vs. Harvard Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston College 86, Harvard 64

Other ACC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Boston College Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Eagles put up 65.9 points per game last season (160th in college basketball) while allowing 66.7 per outing (241st in college basketball). They had a -27 scoring differential.

Boston College averaged 62.3 points per game last season in conference contests, which was 3.6 fewer points per game than its season average (65.9).

At home, the Eagles scored 4.8 more points per game last season (67.9) than they did in road games (63.1).

Boston College surrendered 64.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.9 fewer points than it allowed when playing on the road (72.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.