The Boston College Eagles (1-0) battle the Harvard Crimson (0-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Boston College Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

TV: ACCN

Boston College vs. Harvard 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Crimson put up an average of 71.5 points per game last year, just 4.8 more points than the 66.7 the Eagles allowed to opponents.

Harvard had a 14-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 65.9 points.

Last year, the Eagles scored only 1.7 more points per game (65.9) than the Crimson allowed (64.2).

When Boston College put up more than 64.2 points last season, it went 13-4.

