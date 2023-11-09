How to Watch the Boston College vs. Harvard Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Boston College Eagles (1-0) battle the Harvard Crimson (0-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Boston College Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Boston College vs. Harvard 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Crimson put up an average of 71.5 points per game last year, just 4.8 more points than the 66.7 the Eagles allowed to opponents.
- Harvard had a 14-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 65.9 points.
- Last year, the Eagles scored only 1.7 more points per game (65.9) than the Crimson allowed (64.2).
- When Boston College put up more than 64.2 points last season, it went 13-4.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Boston College Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Holy Cross
|W 66-61
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|11/9/2023
|Harvard
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|11/12/2023
|Northeastern
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|11/16/2023
|@ Ohio State
|-
|Value City Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.