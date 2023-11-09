The Boston College Eagles (1-0) battle the Harvard Crimson (0-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Boston College Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: ACCN
Boston College vs. Harvard 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Crimson put up an average of 71.5 points per game last year, just 4.8 more points than the 66.7 the Eagles allowed to opponents.
  • Harvard had a 14-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 65.9 points.
  • Last year, the Eagles scored only 1.7 more points per game (65.9) than the Crimson allowed (64.2).
  • When Boston College put up more than 64.2 points last season, it went 13-4.

Boston College Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Holy Cross W 66-61 Silvio O. Conte Forum
11/9/2023 Harvard - Silvio O. Conte Forum
11/12/2023 Northeastern - Silvio O. Conte Forum
11/16/2023 @ Ohio State - Value City Arena

