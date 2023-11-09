The Boston Bruins (10-1-1) host the New York Islanders (5-3-3) at TD Garden on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN. The Bruins have won three in a row at home.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a look at which team we pick to emerge with the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.

Bruins vs. Islanders Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this encounter expects a final tally of Bruins 4, Islanders 1.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-160)

Bruins (-160) Total Pick: Under 5.5 (computer predicts 5.3 goals on average)

Bruins vs Islanders Additional Info

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins are 2-1-3 in overtime matchups on their way to a 10-1-1 overall record.

In the five games Boston has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 3-1-1 record (good for seven points).

Boston has won the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals (1-0-0, two points).

The Bruins have scored more than two goals 11 times, and are 9-1-1 in those games (to register 19 points).

In the five games when Boston has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 3-1-1 record (seven points).

When it has outshot opponents, Boston is undefeated (5-0-0, 10 points).

The Bruins' opponents have had more shots in seven games. The Bruins finished 5-1-1 in those matchups (11 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Islanders AVG Islanders Rank 16th 3.17 Goals Scored 2.64 26th 1st 1.92 Goals Allowed 2.82 6th 13th 31.7 Shots 30.7 17th 20th 31.3 Shots Allowed 35.5 31st 21st 17.5% Power Play % 15.15% 24th 1st 94% Penalty Kill % 79.49% 15th

Bruins vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

