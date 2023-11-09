Bruins vs. Islanders: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Bruins (10-1-1) will attempt to prolong a three-game home win streak when they square off against the New York Islanders (5-3-3) on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN.
Bruins vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Bruins (-155)
|Islanders (+125)
|5.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have won seven of their nine games when favored on the moneyline this season (77.8%).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, Boston has a record of 7-1 (winning 87.5%).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bruins' implied win probability is 60.8%.
- Boston and its opponent have gone over 5.5 combined goals in three of 12 games this season.
Bruins vs Islanders Additional Info
Bruins vs. Islanders Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Islanders Total (Rank)
|38 (15th)
|Goals
|29 (27th)
|23 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|31 (5th)
|7 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|5 (25th)
|3 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|8 (14th)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- The Bruins offense's 38 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.
- The Bruins are ranked first in NHL action with the fewest goals against, having given up 23 total goals (only 1.9 per game).
- The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +15.
