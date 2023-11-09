Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Essex County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Essex County, Massachusetts this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Essex County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Northeast Metro Regional Vocational Technical High School at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Haverhill, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woburn High School at North Andover High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: North Andover, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Fenwick High School at Malden Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Malden, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Lowell Catholic High School at Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: South Hamilton, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Danvers High School at Dedham High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Dedham, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Catholic High School at Everett High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Everett, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marblehead High School at Grafton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Grafton, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
KIPP at Carver Middle High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Carver, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lynnfield High School at Hudson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Hudson, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
