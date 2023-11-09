High school football is on the schedule this week in Franklin County, Massachusetts, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Franklin County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Ludlow High School at Ralph C Mahar Regional High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9

7:00 PM ET on November 9 Location: Orange, MA

Orange, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

TBD at Franklin County Technical High School