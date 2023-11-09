Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST
High school football is on the schedule this week in Franklin County, Massachusetts, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Ludlow High School at Ralph C Mahar Regional High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Orange, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
TBD at Franklin County Technical High School
- Game Time: 12:01 AM ET on November 9
- Location: Turners Falls, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.