This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Hampden County, Massachusetts. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Massachusetts This Week

  • Suffolk County
  • Norfolk County
  • Middlesex County
  • Essex County
  • Berkshire County
  • Bristol County
  • Worcester County
  • Franklin County
  • Plymouth County

    • Hampden County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Pittsfield High School at Agawam High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 9
    • Location: Agawam, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Chicopee High School at Athol High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 9
    • Location: Athol, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ludlow High School at Ralph C Mahar Regional High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9
    • Location: Orange, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Xaverian Brothers High School at Springfield Central High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Springfield, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Minnechaug Regional High School at West Springfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: West Springfield, MA
    • Conference: Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Holyoke High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Holyoke, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.