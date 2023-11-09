This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Hampden County, Massachusetts. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Hampden County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Pittsfield High School at Agawam High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 9

Agawam, MA

Agawam, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Chicopee High School at Athol High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 9

Athol, MA

Athol, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Ludlow High School at Ralph C Mahar Regional High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9

Orange, MA

Orange, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Xaverian Brothers High School at Springfield Central High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 10

Springfield, MA

Springfield, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Minnechaug Regional High School at West Springfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

West Springfield, MA

West Springfield, MA Conference: Suburban

Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Holyoke High School