Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hampden County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Hampden County, Massachusetts. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Massachusetts This Week
Hampden County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Pittsfield High School at Agawam High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Agawam, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chicopee High School at Athol High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Athol, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ludlow High School at Ralph C Mahar Regional High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Orange, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Xaverian Brothers High School at Springfield Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Springfield, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Minnechaug Regional High School at West Springfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: West Springfield, MA
- Conference: Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Holyoke High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Holyoke, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.