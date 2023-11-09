Thursday's game features the Boston College Eagles (1-0) and the Harvard Crimson (0-1) squaring off at Silvio O. Conte Forum in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 86-64 victory for heavily favored Boston College according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 9.

The Crimson are coming off of a 98-75 loss to Maryland in their last game on Monday.

Harvard vs. Boston College Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Harvard vs. Boston College Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston College 86, Harvard 64

Harvard Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Crimson's +235 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game) was a result of scoring 71.5 points per game (61st in college basketball) while allowing 64.2 per contest (178th in college basketball).

In conference action, Harvard scored fewer points (69.4 per game) than it did overall (71.5) in 2022-23.

At home, the Crimson scored 77.5 points per game last season. Away, they scored 67.1.

Harvard gave up fewer points at home (61.9 per game) than on the road (62.7) last season.

