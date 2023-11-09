How to Watch the Harvard vs. Boston College Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Boston College Eagles (1-0) face the Harvard Crimson (0-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.
Harvard Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Harvard vs. Boston College 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Crimson put up only 4.8 more points per game last year (71.5) than the Eagles allowed their opponents to score (66.7).
- When Harvard allowed fewer than 65.9 points last season, it went 14-1.
- Last year, the Eagles scored just 1.7 more points per game (65.9) than the Crimson gave up (64.2).
- Boston College went 13-4 last season when scoring more than 64.2 points.
Harvard Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Maryland
|L 98-75
|Xfinity Center
|11/9/2023
|@ Boston College
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|11/12/2023
|Quinnipiac
|-
|Lavietes Pavilion
|11/16/2023
|@ UMass
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
