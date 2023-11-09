The Boston College Eagles (1-0) face the Harvard Crimson (0-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Harvard Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Harvard vs. Boston College 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Crimson put up only 4.8 more points per game last year (71.5) than the Eagles allowed their opponents to score (66.7).

When Harvard allowed fewer than 65.9 points last season, it went 14-1.

Last year, the Eagles scored just 1.7 more points per game (65.9) than the Crimson gave up (64.2).

Boston College went 13-4 last season when scoring more than 64.2 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Harvard Schedule