Thursday's contest at Hart Recreation Center has the Brown Bears (0-1) going head to head against the Holy Cross Crusaders (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 67-65 victory for Brown, so expect a tight matchup.

The Crusaders enter this matchup following a 66-61 loss to Boston College on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Holy Cross vs. Brown Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts

Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Holy Cross vs. Brown Score Prediction

Prediction: Brown 67, Holy Cross 65

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Holy Cross Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Crusaders' +193 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game) was a result of putting up 61.8 points per game (244th in college basketball) while allowing 55.9 per contest (19th in college basketball).

Holy Cross posted 62.4 points per game last year in conference games, which was 0.6 more points per game than its season average (61.8).

The Crusaders posted 62.0 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 61.6 points per game in away games, a difference of 0.4 points per contest.

At home, Holy Cross ceded 0.9 fewer points per game (55.4) than in road games (56.3).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.