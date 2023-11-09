How to Watch the Holy Cross vs. Brown Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Brown Bears (0-1) take on the Holy Cross Crusaders (0-1) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Hart Recreation Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Holy Cross Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Holy Cross vs. Brown 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Bears' 63.4 points per game last year were 7.5 more points than the 55.9 the Crusaders gave up to opponents.
- Brown went 8-1 last season when allowing fewer than 61.8 points.
- Last year, the Crusaders put up 61.8 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 66.1 the Bears gave up.
- Holy Cross went 6-1 last season when scoring more than 66.1 points.
Holy Cross Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Boston College
|L 66-61
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|11/9/2023
|Brown
|-
|Hart Recreation Center
|11/13/2023
|UMass Lowell
|-
|Hart Recreation Center
|11/19/2023
|@ Stony Brook
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
