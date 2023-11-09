The Brown Bears (0-1) take on the Holy Cross Crusaders (0-1) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Hart Recreation Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET.

Holy Cross Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Holy Cross vs. Brown 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bears' 63.4 points per game last year were 7.5 more points than the 55.9 the Crusaders gave up to opponents.

Brown went 8-1 last season when allowing fewer than 61.8 points.

Last year, the Crusaders put up 61.8 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 66.1 the Bears gave up.

Holy Cross went 6-1 last season when scoring more than 66.1 points.

Holy Cross Schedule