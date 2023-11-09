Should you wager on Jake DeBrusk to find the back of the net when the Boston Bruins and the New York Islanders face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Jake DeBrusk score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

DeBrusk stats and insights

DeBrusk has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Islanders.

DeBrusk has no points on the power play.

He has a 3.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times while averaging 20.6 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

