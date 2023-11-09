Is there high school football on the docket this week in Middlesex County, Massachusetts? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Massachusetts This Week

Middlesex County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Northeast Metro Regional Vocational Technical High School at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 9

6:00 PM ET on November 9 Location: Haverhill, MA

Haverhill, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Woburn High School at North Andover High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 9

6:00 PM ET on November 9 Location: North Andover, MA

North Andover, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Boston Latin School at Malden High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 9

6:00 PM ET on November 9 Location: Malden, MA

Malden, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Cambridge Rindge and Latin School at Lowell High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 9

6:30 PM ET on November 9 Location: Lowell, MA

Lowell, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Fenwick High School at Malden Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9

7:00 PM ET on November 9 Location: Malden, MA

Malden, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Lowell Catholic High School at Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 10

1:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: South Hamilton, MA

South Hamilton, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Tyngsborough High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 10

6:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Tyngsborough, MA

Tyngsborough, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Catholic High School at Everett High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 10

6:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Everett, MA

Everett, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Lynnfield High School at Hudson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Hudson, MA

Hudson, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Stoneham High School at Bellingham High School