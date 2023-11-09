Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Middlesex County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Middlesex County, Massachusetts? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Middlesex County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Northeast Metro Regional Vocational Technical High School at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Haverhill, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woburn High School at North Andover High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: North Andover, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boston Latin School at Malden High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Malden, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cambridge Rindge and Latin School at Lowell High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Lowell, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Fenwick High School at Malden Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Malden, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Lowell Catholic High School at Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: South Hamilton, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Tyngsborough High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Tyngsborough, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Catholic High School at Everett High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Everett, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lynnfield High School at Hudson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Hudson, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stoneham High School at Bellingham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Bellingham, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
