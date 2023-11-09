Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Norfolk County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football action in Norfolk County, Massachusetts is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Norfolk County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Bristol Plymouth Reg Tech School at Medway High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Medway, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holbrook High School at Millis High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Millis, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School at Medfield High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Medfield, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Danvers High School at Dedham High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Dedham, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Xaverian Brothers High School at Springfield Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Springfield, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stoneham High School at Bellingham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Bellingham, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
South Shore Vocational Technical High School at Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Franklin, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
