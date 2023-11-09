High school football action in Norfolk County, Massachusetts is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

    • Norfolk County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Bristol Plymouth Reg Tech School at Medway High School

    • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 9
    • Location: Medway, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Holbrook High School at Millis High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 9
    • Location: Millis, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School at Medfield High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 9
    • Location: Medfield, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Danvers High School at Dedham High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Dedham, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Xaverian Brothers High School at Springfield Central High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Springfield, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Stoneham High School at Bellingham High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Bellingham, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    South Shore Vocational Technical High School at Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School

    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 11
    • Location: Franklin, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

