High school football action in Norfolk County, Massachusetts is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Norfolk County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Bristol Plymouth Reg Tech School at Medway High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 9

5:00 PM ET on November 9 Location: Medway, MA

Medway, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Holbrook High School at Millis High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 9

6:00 PM ET on November 9 Location: Millis, MA

Millis, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School at Medfield High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 9

6:30 PM ET on November 9 Location: Medfield, MA

Medfield, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Danvers High School at Dedham High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 10

6:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Dedham, MA

Dedham, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Xaverian Brothers High School at Springfield Central High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 10

6:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Springfield, MA

Springfield, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Stoneham High School at Bellingham High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Bellingham, MA

Bellingham, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

South Shore Vocational Technical High School at Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School