Thursday's game features the Northeastern Huskies (1-0) and the UMass Minutewomen (1-0) squaring off at Cabot Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 68-50 win for heavily favored Northeastern according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 9.

In their most recent outing on Monday, the Huskies claimed a 73-61 victory over Stonehill.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northeastern vs. UMass Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts

Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN Plus

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northeastern vs. UMass Score Prediction

Prediction: Northeastern 68, UMass 50

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northeastern Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Huskies' +109 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game) was a result of putting up 65.9 points per game (160th in college basketball) while allowing 62.4 per contest (118th in college basketball).

Northeastern's offense was more effective in CAA games last year, scoring 69.3 points per contest, compared to its season average of 65.9 PPG.

In home games, the Huskies averaged 2.8 more points per game last season (68.7) than they did in away games (65.9).

Defensively Northeastern was better at home last season, ceding 60.7 points per game, compared to 62.9 in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.