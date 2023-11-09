How to Watch the Northeastern vs. UMass Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UMass Minutewomen (1-0) take on the Northeastern Huskies (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Cabot Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Northeastern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NESN Plus
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Northeastern vs. UMass 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Minutewomen put up 13.8 more points per game last year (76.2) than the Huskies gave up to opponents (62.4).
- When UMass gave up fewer than 65.9 points last season, it went 19-0.
- Last year, the Huskies put up only 2.6 more points per game (65.9) than the Minutewomen allowed (63.3).
- Northeastern went 16-2 last season when scoring more than 63.3 points.
- Last season, the Huskies had a 20.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 21.5% lower than the 41.9% of shots the Minutewomen's opponents knocked down.
- The Minutewomen shot 30.8% from the field, 20.7% lower than the 51.5% the Huskies' opponents shot last season.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northeastern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Stonehill
|W 73-61
|Merkert Gymnasium
|11/9/2023
|UMass
|-
|Cabot Center
|11/12/2023
|@ Boston College
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|11/16/2023
|Merrimack
|-
|Cabot Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.