For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Boston Bruins and the New York Islanders on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Parker Wotherspoon a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Parker Wotherspoon score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Wotherspoon 2022-23 stats and insights

Wotherspoon did not score in 12 games last season.

Wotherspoon produced zero points on the power play last season.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders 2022-23 defensive stats

The Islanders conceded 217 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Islanders shut out opponents eight times last season. They averaged 26.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.