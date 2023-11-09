For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Boston Bruins and the New York Islanders on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Pavel Zacha a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Pavel Zacha score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Zacha stats and insights

In four of 12 games this season, Zacha has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.

Zacha has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 16.0% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times while averaging 20.6 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

