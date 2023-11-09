Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Plymouth County, Massachusetts? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Plymouth County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Whitman-Hanson Regional High School at Bridgewater-Raynham Reg High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 9

Location: Bridgewater, MA

How to Stream: Watch Here

Plymouth South High School at Hingham High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9

Location: Hingham, MA

How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Nauset Regional High School at Apponequet Regional High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 10

Location: Lakeville, MA

How to Stream: Watch Here

KIPP at Carver Middle High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 10

Location: Carver, MA

How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Scituate High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

Location: Scituate, MA

How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

South Shore Vocational Technical High School at Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School