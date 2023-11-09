Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Plymouth County, Massachusetts? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

    Thursday

    Whitman-Hanson Regional High School at Bridgewater-Raynham Reg High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 9
    • Location: Bridgewater, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Plymouth South High School at Hingham High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9
    • Location: Hingham, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Nauset Regional High School at Apponequet Regional High School

    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Lakeville, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    KIPP at Carver Middle High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Carver, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Scituate High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Scituate, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    South Shore Vocational Technical High School at Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School

    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 11
    • Location: Franklin, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

