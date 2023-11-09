Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Plymouth County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Plymouth County, Massachusetts? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Massachusetts This Week
Plymouth County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Whitman-Hanson Regional High School at Bridgewater-Raynham Reg High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Bridgewater, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plymouth South High School at Hingham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Hingham, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Nauset Regional High School at Apponequet Regional High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Lakeville, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
KIPP at Carver Middle High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Carver, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Scituate High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Scituate, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
South Shore Vocational Technical High School at Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Franklin, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.