How to Watch Stonehill vs. Army on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Army Black Knights (0-1) play the Stonehill Skyhawks (0-1) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Merkert Gymnasium. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.
Stonehill vs. Army Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Merkert Gymnasium in South Easton, Massachusetts
- TV: NEC Front Row
Stonehill Stats Insights
- Last season, the Skyhawks had a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.5% lower than the 44.6% of shots the Black Knights' opponents made.
- Stonehill went 9-4 when it shot higher than 44.6% from the field.
- The Skyhawks were the 343rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Black Knights ranked 156th.
- Last year, the Skyhawks recorded just 3.4 fewer points per game (67.0) than the Black Knights allowed (70.4).
- Stonehill had an 8-5 record last season when putting up more than 70.4 points.
Stonehill Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last season, Stonehill put up 5.1 more points per game (69.5) than it did away from home (64.4).
- The Skyhawks gave up 64.5 points per game last season at home, which was 7.3 fewer points than they allowed away from home (71.8).
- Stonehill made 9.0 threes per game with a 37.1% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 2.9% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.2 threes per game, 34.2% three-point percentage).
Stonehill Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ George Washington
|L 89-44
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|11/9/2023
|Army
|-
|Merkert Gymnasium
|11/11/2023
|@ UConn
|-
|XL Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
