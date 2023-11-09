The Army Black Knights (0-1) play the Stonehill Skyhawks (0-1) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Merkert Gymnasium. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.

Stonehill vs. Army Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Merkert Gymnasium in South Easton, Massachusetts

Merkert Gymnasium in South Easton, Massachusetts TV: NEC Front Row

Stonehill Stats Insights

Last season, the Skyhawks had a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.5% lower than the 44.6% of shots the Black Knights' opponents made.

Stonehill went 9-4 when it shot higher than 44.6% from the field.

The Skyhawks were the 343rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Black Knights ranked 156th.

Last year, the Skyhawks recorded just 3.4 fewer points per game (67.0) than the Black Knights allowed (70.4).

Stonehill had an 8-5 record last season when putting up more than 70.4 points.

Stonehill Home & Away Comparison

In home games last season, Stonehill put up 5.1 more points per game (69.5) than it did away from home (64.4).

The Skyhawks gave up 64.5 points per game last season at home, which was 7.3 fewer points than they allowed away from home (71.8).

Stonehill made 9.0 threes per game with a 37.1% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 2.9% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.2 threes per game, 34.2% three-point percentage).

Stonehill Upcoming Schedule