The Army Black Knights (0-1) play the Stonehill Skyhawks (0-1) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Merkert Gymnasium. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.

Stonehill vs. Army Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Merkert Gymnasium in South Easton, Massachusetts
  • TV: NEC Front Row

Stonehill Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Skyhawks had a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.5% lower than the 44.6% of shots the Black Knights' opponents made.
  • Stonehill went 9-4 when it shot higher than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Skyhawks were the 343rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Black Knights ranked 156th.
  • Last year, the Skyhawks recorded just 3.4 fewer points per game (67.0) than the Black Knights allowed (70.4).
  • Stonehill had an 8-5 record last season when putting up more than 70.4 points.

Stonehill Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games last season, Stonehill put up 5.1 more points per game (69.5) than it did away from home (64.4).
  • The Skyhawks gave up 64.5 points per game last season at home, which was 7.3 fewer points than they allowed away from home (71.8).
  • Stonehill made 9.0 threes per game with a 37.1% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 2.9% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.2 threes per game, 34.2% three-point percentage).

Stonehill Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ George Washington L 89-44 Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
11/9/2023 Army - Merkert Gymnasium
11/11/2023 @ UConn - XL Center
11/14/2023 @ Saint Joseph's (PA) - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena

