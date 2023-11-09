The Army Black Knights (0-1) face the Stonehill Skyhawks (0-1) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Merkert Gymnasium. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Stonehill vs. Army matchup.

Stonehill vs. Army Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Merkert Gymnasium in South Easton, Massachusetts

Merkert Gymnasium in South Easton, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NEC Front Row

Stonehill vs. Army Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Stonehill vs. Army Betting Trends (2022-23)

Stonehill won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 10 times.

Last season, six Skyhawks games hit the over.

Army went 13-14-0 ATS last season.

Black Knights games hit the over 15 out of 27 times last year.

