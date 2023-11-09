Thursday's contest between the Army Black Knights (0-1) and the Stonehill Skyhawks (0-1) at Merkert Gymnasium has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-53, heavily favoring Army to secure the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 9.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Stonehill vs. Army Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Where: South Easton, Massachusetts

South Easton, Massachusetts Venue: Merkert Gymnasium

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Stonehill vs. Army Score Prediction

Prediction: Army 76, Stonehill 53

Spread & Total Prediction for Stonehill vs. Army

Computer Predicted Spread: Army (-23.0)

Army (-23.0) Computer Predicted Total: 129.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Stonehill Performance Insights

Stonehill was 299th in the nation in points scored (67.0 per game) and 159th in points conceded (69.6) last year.

On the boards, the Skyhawks were 16th-worst in the country in rebounds (28.0 per game) last season. They were 319th in rebounds conceded (33.6 per game).

At 12.2 assists per game last year, Stonehill was 249th in the country.

With 7.7 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc last year, the Skyhawks were 134th and 108th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Giving up 8.2 3-pointers per game and conceding 34.4% from downtown last season, Stonehill was 290th and 229th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Stonehill took 41.5% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 33.2% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it took 58.5% of its shots, with 66.8% of its makes coming from there.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.