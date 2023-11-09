The Stonehill Skyhawks (0-1) and the Army Black Knights (0-1) play in a game with no set line at Merkert Gymnasium on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.

Stonehill vs. Army Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Where: South Easton, Massachusetts

South Easton, Massachusetts Venue: Merkert Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Stonehill Betting Records & Stats

Stonehill won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 10 times.

Stonehill (13-10-0 ATS) covered the spread 56.5% of the time, 8.4% more often than Army (13-14-0) last season.

Stonehill vs. Army Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Stonehill 67 140.1 69.6 140 139.6 Army 73.1 140.1 70.4 140 141.6

Additional Stonehill Insights & Trends

Last year, the 67 points per game the Skyhawks recorded were only 3.4 fewer points than the Black Knights gave up (70.4).

Stonehill went 8-4 against the spread and 8-5 overall last season when scoring more than 70.4 points.

Stonehill vs. Army Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Stonehill 13-10-0 6-17-0 Army 13-14-0 15-12-0

Stonehill vs. Army Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Stonehill Army 7-4 Home Record 10-5 6-12 Away Record 7-8 5-3-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74 64.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.7 2-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 3-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

