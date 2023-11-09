Stonehill vs. Army: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 9
The Stonehill Skyhawks (0-1) and the Army Black Knights (0-1) play in a game with no set line at Merkert Gymnasium on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.
Stonehill vs. Army Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NEC Front Row
- Where: South Easton, Massachusetts
- Venue: Merkert Gymnasium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Stonehill Betting Records & Stats
- Stonehill won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 10 times.
- Stonehill (13-10-0 ATS) covered the spread 56.5% of the time, 8.4% more often than Army (13-14-0) last season.
Stonehill vs. Army Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Stonehill
|67
|140.1
|69.6
|140
|139.6
|Army
|73.1
|140.1
|70.4
|140
|141.6
Additional Stonehill Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 67 points per game the Skyhawks recorded were only 3.4 fewer points than the Black Knights gave up (70.4).
- Stonehill went 8-4 against the spread and 8-5 overall last season when scoring more than 70.4 points.
Stonehill vs. Army Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Stonehill
|13-10-0
|6-17-0
|Army
|13-14-0
|15-12-0
Stonehill vs. Army Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Stonehill
|Army
|7-4
|Home Record
|10-5
|6-12
|Away Record
|7-8
|5-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-7-0
|7-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-5-0
|69.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|74
|64.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|72.7
|2-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-4-0
|3-10-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-7-0
