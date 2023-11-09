Will Trent Frederic Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 9?
The Boston Bruins' upcoming game against the New York Islanders is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Trent Frederic light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Trent Frederic score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Frederic stats and insights
- In two of 12 games this season, Frederic has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.
- Frederic has no points on the power play.
- Frederic averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.5%.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have given up 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 20.6 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.
Bruins vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN
