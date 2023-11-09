Thursday's game features the Northeastern Huskies (1-0) and the UMass Minutewomen (1-0) clashing at Cabot Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 68-50 win for heavily favored Northeastern according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 9.

The Minutewomen's last game on Monday ended in a 56-44 win over Saint Peter's.

UMass vs. Northeastern Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts

Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN Plus

UMass vs. Northeastern Score Prediction

Prediction: Northeastern 68, UMass 50

Other A-10 Predictions

UMass Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Minutewomen outscored opponents by 12.9 points per game last season (scoring 76.2 points per game to rank 25th in college basketball while allowing 63.3 per contest to rank 148th in college basketball) and had a +439 scoring differential overall.

In A-10 action, UMass averaged 1.3 fewer points (74.9) than overall (76.2) in 2022-23.

The Minutewomen scored 75.1 points per game at home last season, and 76.7 away.

At home, UMass conceded 62.0 points per game last season. On the road, it conceded the same number.

