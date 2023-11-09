The UMass Minutewomen (1-0) go up against the Northeastern Huskies (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Cabot Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UMass Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts

Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NESN Plus

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMass vs. Northeastern 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Minutewomen put up 13.8 more points per game last year (76.2) than the Huskies allowed their opponents to score (62.4).

When UMass allowed fewer than 65.9 points last season, it went 19-0.

Last year, the 65.9 points per game the Huskies scored were just 2.6 more points than the Minutewomen gave up (63.3).

Northeastern went 16-2 last season when scoring more than 63.3 points.

Last season, the Huskies had a 20.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 21.5% lower than the 41.9% of shots the Minutewomen's opponents made.

The Minutewomen shot 30.8% from the field, 20.7% lower than the 51.5% the Huskies' opponents shot last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UMass Schedule