Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Worcester County, Massachusetts this week. Information on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Massachusetts This Week

Worcester County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Chicopee High School at Athol High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 9

6:30 PM ET on November 9 Location: Athol, MA

Athol, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical High School at Greater New Bedford RVT High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 9

6:30 PM ET on November 9 Location: New Bedford, MA

New Bedford, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Athol High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Athol, MA

Athol, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

TBD at Quaboag Regional High School

Game Time: 12:01 AM CT on November 9

12:01 AM CT on November 9 Location: Warren, MA

Warren, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Marblehead High School at Grafton High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 10

6:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Grafton, MA

Grafton, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Wachusett Regional High School at Shepherd Hill Regional High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Dudley, MA

Dudley, MA Conference: Midland Wachusett - A

Midland Wachusett - A How to Stream: Watch Here

Northbridge High School at Quaboag Regional High School