Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Worcester County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Worcester County, Massachusetts this week. Information on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Other Games in Massachusetts This Week
Worcester County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Chicopee High School at Athol High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Athol, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical High School at Greater New Bedford RVT High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 9
- Location: New Bedford, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Athol High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Athol, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
TBD at Quaboag Regional High School
- Game Time: 12:01 AM CT on November 9
- Location: Warren, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marblehead High School at Grafton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Grafton, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wachusett Regional High School at Shepherd Hill Regional High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Dudley, MA
- Conference: Midland Wachusett - A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northbridge High School at Quaboag Regional High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Warren, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
