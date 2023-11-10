The Boston College Eagles (1-0) take on the Citadel Bulldogs (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Boston College vs. Citadel Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Boston College Stats Insights

The Eagles shot 43.7% from the field last season, one percentage point lower than the 44.7% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.

In games Boston College shot higher than 44.7% from the field, it went 9-2 overall.

The Eagles were the 241st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bulldogs ranked 319th.

Last year, the 66.6 points per game the Eagles put up were 7.6 fewer points than the Bulldogs gave up (74.2).

Boston College went 5-0 last season when scoring more than 74.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Boston College Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Boston College was worse at home last year, averaging 66.4 points per game, compared to 68.5 per game in road games.

Defensively the Eagles were better at home last year, ceding 67.4 points per game, compared to 76.5 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, Boston College fared worse in home games last season, averaging 5.4 treys per game with a 27.7% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 per game with a 39.1% percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boston College Upcoming Schedule