How to Watch Boston College vs. Citadel on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Boston College Eagles (1-0) take on the Citadel Bulldogs (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Boston College vs. Citadel Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Boston College Stats Insights
- The Eagles shot 43.7% from the field last season, one percentage point lower than the 44.7% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
- In games Boston College shot higher than 44.7% from the field, it went 9-2 overall.
- The Eagles were the 241st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bulldogs ranked 319th.
- Last year, the 66.6 points per game the Eagles put up were 7.6 fewer points than the Bulldogs gave up (74.2).
- Boston College went 5-0 last season when scoring more than 74.2 points.
Boston College Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Boston College was worse at home last year, averaging 66.4 points per game, compared to 68.5 per game in road games.
- Defensively the Eagles were better at home last year, ceding 67.4 points per game, compared to 76.5 when playing on the road.
- Looking at three-pointers, Boston College fared worse in home games last season, averaging 5.4 treys per game with a 27.7% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 per game with a 39.1% percentage on the road.
Boston College Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Fairfield
|W 89-70
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|11/10/2023
|@ Citadel
|-
|McAlister Field House
|11/15/2023
|Richmond
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|11/18/2023
|Harvard
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
