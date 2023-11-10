The Boston College Eagles (1-0) face the Citadel Bulldogs (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Boston College vs. Citadel matchup.

Boston College vs. Citadel Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Boston College vs. Citadel Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boston College Moneyline Citadel Moneyline BetMGM Boston College (-9.5) 141.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Boston College (-8.5) 142.5 -385 +290 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Boston College vs. Citadel Betting Trends (2022-23)

Boston College covered 14 times in 30 matchups with a spread last season.

A total of 18 Eagles games last season hit the over.

Citadel put together a 12-16-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 11 of the Bulldogs' games last year went over the point total.

Boston College Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Boston College is 84th in the country. It is far higher than that, 40th, according to computer rankings.

The implied probability of Boston College winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

