The Boston College Eagles (1-0) face the Citadel Bulldogs (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Boston College vs. Citadel matchup.

Boston College vs. Citadel Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Boston College vs. Citadel Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boston College Moneyline Citadel Moneyline
BetMGM Boston College (-9.5) 141.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Boston College (-8.5) 142.5 -385 +290 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boston College vs. Citadel Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Boston College covered 14 times in 30 matchups with a spread last season.
  • A total of 18 Eagles games last season hit the over.
  • Citadel put together a 12-16-0 ATS record last year.
  • A total of 11 of the Bulldogs' games last year went over the point total.

Boston College Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Boston College is 84th in the country. It is far higher than that, 40th, according to computer rankings.
  • The implied probability of Boston College winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.