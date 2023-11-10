Boston College vs. Citadel: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 10
The Boston College Eagles (1-0) face the Citadel Bulldogs (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Boston College vs. Citadel matchup.
Boston College vs. Citadel Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Boston College vs. Citadel Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Boston College Moneyline
|Citadel Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Boston College (-9.5)
|141.5
|-500
|+375
|FanDuel
|Boston College (-8.5)
|142.5
|-385
|+290
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Boston College vs. Citadel Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Boston College covered 14 times in 30 matchups with a spread last season.
- A total of 18 Eagles games last season hit the over.
- Citadel put together a 12-16-0 ATS record last year.
- A total of 11 of the Bulldogs' games last year went over the point total.
Boston College Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Boston College is 84th in the country. It is far higher than that, 40th, according to computer rankings.
- The implied probability of Boston College winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.
