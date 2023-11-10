Friday's game features the Boston College Eagles (1-0) and the Citadel Bulldogs (0-1) clashing at McAlister Field House (on November 10) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-69 win for Boston College.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Boston College vs. Citadel Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: McAlister Field House

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Boston College vs. Citadel Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston College 76, Citadel 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Boston College vs. Citadel

Computer Predicted Spread: Boston College (-7.0)

Boston College (-7.0) Computer Predicted Total: 145.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Boston College Performance Insights

With 66.6 points per game on offense, Boston College was 312th in college basketball last season. At the other end, it surrendered 70.2 points per contest, which ranked 179th in college basketball.

The Eagles averaged 30.8 rebounds per game (241st-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 31.3 rebounds per contest (185th-ranked).

Boston College ranked 221st in the nation with 12.5 assists per contest.

The Eagles averaged 11.8 turnovers per game (175th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 11.8 turnovers per contest (183rd-ranked).

Last season the Eagles drained 5.7 treys per game (329th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 31.9% (305th-ranked) from downtown.

Boston College, who ranked 300th in college basketball with 8.3 threes conceded per game, allowed a 36.8% shooting percentage from three-point land, which was 18th-worst in the nation.

Boston College took 68.5% two-pointers and 31.5% threes last year. Of the team's buckets, 77% were two-pointers and 23% were three-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.