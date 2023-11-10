The Citadel Bulldogs (0-1) host the Boston College Eagles (1-0) at McAlister Field House on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Boston College vs. Citadel Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: McAlister Field House

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Boston College and its opponent combined to go over the point total 18 out of 30 times last season.

The Eagles' record against the spread last season was 14-16-0.

Citadel (12-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 42.9% of the time, 3.8% less often than Boston College (14-16-0) last year.

Boston College vs. Citadel Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Citadel 67.4 134 74.2 144.4 140.7 Boston College 66.6 134 70.2 144.4 135.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Boston College Insights & Trends

The Eagles' 66.6 points per game last year were 7.6 fewer points than the 74.2 the Bulldogs gave up to opponents.

Boston College put together a 4-1 ATS record and a 5-0 overall record last season in games it scored more than 74.2 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Boston College vs. Citadel Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Citadel 12-16-0 11-17-0 Boston College 14-16-0 18-12-0

Boston College vs. Citadel Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Citadel Boston College 5-9 Home Record 9-7 4-11 Away Record 4-7 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.4 65.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.