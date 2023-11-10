Friday's game between the Boston University Terriers (1-0) and New Hampshire Wildcats (1-0) going head to head at Case Gym has a projected final score of 73-48 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Boston University, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET on November 10.

The Terriers are coming off of a 60-58 win against UMass Lowell in their most recent outing on Monday.

Boston University vs. New Hampshire Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Boston University vs. New Hampshire Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston University 73, New Hampshire 48

Other Patriot Predictions

Boston University Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Terriers put up 68.1 points per game (119th in college basketball) last season while allowing 57.3 per outing (26th in college basketball). They had a +355 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 10.8 points per game.

With 71.1 points per game in Patriot matchups, Boston University tallied 3 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (68.1 PPG).

The Terriers scored 73.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 12.1 more points than they averaged in away games (61.8).

Defensively Boston University played worse at home last season, surrendering 59.2 points per game, compared to 55.3 in away games.

