The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (0-1) take on the Boston University Terriers (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Boston University vs. Rutgers Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey TV: B1G+

Boston University Stats Insights

The Terriers' 41.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Scarlet Knights allowed to their opponents (40.0%).

Boston University put together a 12-7 straight up record in games it shot higher than 40.0% from the field.

The Scarlet Knights ranked 60th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Terriers ranked 155th.

The Terriers put up an average of 67.1 points per game last year, 6.0 more points than the 61.1 the Scarlet Knights allowed to opponents.

Boston University went 13-8 last season when it scored more than 61.1 points.

Boston University Home & Away Comparison

At home, Boston University averaged 71.2 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 64.7.

At home, the Terriers conceded 64.3 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 68.9.

Beyond the arc, Boston University sunk fewer trifectas on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (31.5%) than at home (36.2%) too.

Boston University Upcoming Schedule