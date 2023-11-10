How to Watch Boston University vs. Rutgers on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (0-1) take on the Boston University Terriers (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.
Boston University vs. Rutgers Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey
- TV: B1G+
Boston University Stats Insights
- The Terriers' 41.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Scarlet Knights allowed to their opponents (40.0%).
- Boston University put together a 12-7 straight up record in games it shot higher than 40.0% from the field.
- The Scarlet Knights ranked 60th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Terriers ranked 155th.
- The Terriers put up an average of 67.1 points per game last year, 6.0 more points than the 61.1 the Scarlet Knights allowed to opponents.
- Boston University went 13-8 last season when it scored more than 61.1 points.
Boston University Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Boston University averaged 71.2 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 64.7.
- At home, the Terriers conceded 64.3 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 68.9.
- Beyond the arc, Boston University sunk fewer trifectas on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (31.5%) than at home (36.2%) too.
Boston University Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Northeastern
|L 67-58
|Matthews Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Rutgers
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Howard
|-
|Burr Gymnasium
|11/16/2023
|Bryant
|-
|Case Gym
