The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (0-1) take on the Boston University Terriers (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Boston University vs. Rutgers Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey
  • TV: B1G+

Boston University Stats Insights

  • The Terriers' 41.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Scarlet Knights allowed to their opponents (40.0%).
  • Boston University put together a 12-7 straight up record in games it shot higher than 40.0% from the field.
  • The Scarlet Knights ranked 60th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Terriers ranked 155th.
  • The Terriers put up an average of 67.1 points per game last year, 6.0 more points than the 61.1 the Scarlet Knights allowed to opponents.
  • Boston University went 13-8 last season when it scored more than 61.1 points.

Boston University Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Boston University averaged 71.2 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 64.7.
  • At home, the Terriers conceded 64.3 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 68.9.
  • Beyond the arc, Boston University sunk fewer trifectas on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (31.5%) than at home (36.2%) too.

Boston University Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Northeastern L 67-58 Matthews Arena
11/10/2023 @ Rutgers - Jersey Mike's Arena
11/14/2023 @ Howard - Burr Gymnasium
11/16/2023 Bryant - Case Gym

