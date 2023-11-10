Friday's game at Jersey Mike's Arena has the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (0-1) squaring off against the Boston University Terriers (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on November 10. Our computer prediction projects a 68-59 victory for Rutgers, who are favored by our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Boston University vs. Rutgers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: B1G+

Where: Piscataway, New Jersey

Venue: Jersey Mike's Arena

Boston University vs. Rutgers Score Prediction

Prediction: Rutgers 68, Boston University 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Boston University vs. Rutgers

Computer Predicted Spread: Rutgers (-9.0)

Rutgers (-9.0) Computer Predicted Total: 127.0

Boston University Performance Insights

With 67.1 points per game on offense, Boston University was 298th in college basketball last year. At the other end of the court, it surrendered 67.2 points per contest, which ranked 88th in college basketball.

With 32.4 boards per game, the Terriers were 134th in the nation. They ceded 30.8 rebounds per contest, which ranked 155th in college basketball.

Boston University didn't put up many assists last year, ranking 16th-worst in the nation with 10.5 assists per game.

The Terriers averaged 11.4 turnovers per game (132nd-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.7 turnovers per contest (195th-ranked).

Last season the Terriers drained 7.4 treys per game (182nd-ranked in college basketball) and shot 33.0% (240th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Last season Boston University gave up 7.1 threes per game (165th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 33.6% (169th-ranked) from downtown.

Boston University attempted 35.1 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 60.9% of the shots it took (and 68.7% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 22.6 three-pointers per contest, which were 39.1% of its shots (and 31.3% of the team's buckets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.