The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (0-1) meet the Boston University Terriers (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 airing on B1G+.

Boston University vs. Rutgers Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

Boston University Top Players (2022-23)

Walter Whyte: 14.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Jonas Harper: 10.5 PTS, 2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Fletcher Tynen: 7.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Ethan Brittain-Watts: 8.6 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

8.6 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Nevin Zink: 5.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Rutgers Top Players (2022-23)

Clifford Omoruyi: 13.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.1 BLK

13.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.1 BLK Cam Spencer: 13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK Caleb McConnell: 9.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Paul Mulcahy: 8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Aundre Hyatt: 8.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Boston University vs. Rutgers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Rutgers Rank Rutgers AVG Boston University AVG Boston University Rank 266th 68.4 Points Scored 67.1 298th 11th 61.1 Points Allowed 67.2 88th 58th 33.9 Rebounds 32.4 134th 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 8.8 155th 329th 5.7 3pt Made 7.4 182nd 46th 15.1 Assists 10.5 343rd 61st 10.7 Turnovers 11.4 132nd

