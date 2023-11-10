Boston University vs. Rutgers November 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (0-1) meet the Boston University Terriers (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 airing on B1G+.
Boston University vs. Rutgers Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
Boston University Top Players (2022-23)
- Walter Whyte: 14.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jonas Harper: 10.5 PTS, 2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Fletcher Tynen: 7.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ethan Brittain-Watts: 8.6 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Nevin Zink: 5.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Rutgers Top Players (2022-23)
- Clifford Omoruyi: 13.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Cam Spencer: 13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Caleb McConnell: 9.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Paul Mulcahy: 8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Aundre Hyatt: 8.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Boston University vs. Rutgers Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Rutgers Rank
|Rutgers AVG
|Boston University AVG
|Boston University Rank
|266th
|68.4
|Points Scored
|67.1
|298th
|11th
|61.1
|Points Allowed
|67.2
|88th
|58th
|33.9
|Rebounds
|32.4
|134th
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|155th
|329th
|5.7
|3pt Made
|7.4
|182nd
|46th
|15.1
|Assists
|10.5
|343rd
|61st
|10.7
|Turnovers
|11.4
|132nd
