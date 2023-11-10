The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (0-1) meet the Boston University Terriers (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 airing on B1G+.

Boston University vs. Rutgers Game Information

Boston University Top Players (2022-23)

  • Walter Whyte: 14.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jonas Harper: 10.5 PTS, 2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Fletcher Tynen: 7.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ethan Brittain-Watts: 8.6 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Nevin Zink: 5.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Rutgers Top Players (2022-23)

  • Clifford Omoruyi: 13.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.1 BLK
  • Cam Spencer: 13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Caleb McConnell: 9.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Paul Mulcahy: 8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Aundre Hyatt: 8.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Boston University vs. Rutgers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Rutgers Rank Rutgers AVG Boston University AVG Boston University Rank
266th 68.4 Points Scored 67.1 298th
11th 61.1 Points Allowed 67.2 88th
58th 33.9 Rebounds 32.4 134th
60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 8.8 155th
329th 5.7 3pt Made 7.4 182nd
46th 15.1 Assists 10.5 343rd
61st 10.7 Turnovers 11.4 132nd

