The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (0-1) host the Boston University Terriers (0-1) at Jersey Mike's Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Boston University vs. Rutgers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey Venue: Jersey Mike's Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Terriers Betting Records & Stats

Boston University's games went over the point total 18 out of 31 times last season.

The Terriers' record against the spread last season was 15-16-0.

Boston University (15-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 58.8% of the time, 10.4% less often than Rutgers (20-14-0) last year.

Boston University vs. Rutgers Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rutgers 68.4 135.5 61.1 128.3 132.9 Boston University 67.1 135.5 67.2 128.3 135

Additional Boston University Insights & Trends

The Terriers put up an average of 67.1 points per game last year, 6.0 more points than the 61.1 the Scarlet Knights gave up.

Boston University put together a 13-6 ATS record and a 13-8 overall record last season in games it scored more than 61.1 points.

Boston University vs. Rutgers Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rutgers 20-14-0 13-20-1 Boston University 15-16-0 18-13-0

Boston University vs. Rutgers Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Rutgers Boston University 14-6 Home Record 9-4 4-7 Away Record 6-11 13-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-8-0 71.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.2 64.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.7 8-11-1 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-7-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.