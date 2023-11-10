Celtics vs. Nets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Brooklyn Nets (4-4) are heavy underdogs (-10.5) as they try to extend a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Boston Celtics (5-2) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at TD Garden. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and YES. The point total in the matchup is 224.5.
Celtics vs. Nets Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and YES
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-10.5
|224.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston and its opponents have gone over 224.5 combined points in four of seven games this season.
- Boston has an average point total of 229.1 in its games this year, 4.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Celtics have gone 4-3-0 ATS this season.
- Boston has been the favorite in seven games this season and won five (71.4%) of those contests.
- Boston has played as a favorite of -550 or more once this season and won that game.
- The implied probability of a win from the Celtics, based on the moneyline, is 84.6%.
Celtics vs Nets Additional Info
Celtics vs. Nets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|4
|57.1%
|120.6
|236
|108.6
|223.4
|226.4
|Nets
|5
|62.5%
|115.4
|236
|114.8
|223.4
|226.6
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics record 120.6 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 114.8 the Nets allow.
- Boston has a 3-1 record against the spread and a 4-0 record overall when putting up more than 114.8 points.
Celtics vs. Nets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|4-3
|2-0
|5-2
|Nets
|7-1
|0-0
|5-3
Celtics vs. Nets Point Insights
|Celtics
|Nets
|120.6
|115.4
|3
|11
|3-1
|6-1
|4-0
|3-4
|108.6
|114.8
|9
|18
|4-3
|4-0
|5-2
|3-1
