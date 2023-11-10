Duke vs. Arizona: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Duke Blue Devils (1-0) face the Arizona Wildcats (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Duke vs. Arizona matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Duke vs. Arizona Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Duke vs. Arizona Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Duke Moneyline
|Arizona Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Duke (-4.5)
|154.5
|-190
|+155
|FanDuel
|Duke (-4.5)
|154.5
|-210
|+172
Duke vs. Arizona Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Duke put together a 16-19-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times in Blue Devils games.
- Arizona compiled a 16-13-0 record against the spread last year.
- A total of 16 of the Wildcats' games last season hit the over.
Duke Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1300
- Duke is third-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1300), much higher than its computer rankings (118th).
- Duke's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 7.1%.
Arizona Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- Arizona is sixth-best in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+2000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less confident, ranking the team 125th, a difference of 119 spots.
- The implied probability of Arizona winning the national championship, based on its +2000 moneyline odds, is 4.8%.
